Cops hospitalised for suspected food poisoning Loop Jamaica

Several police personnel were rushed from the Specialised Operations Division headquarters, formerly the Mobile Reserve, to hospital on Thursday for treatment for suspected food poisoning.

The personnel from various police divisions were on a tactical training course at the Kingston location when they consumed food that was provided for them, a police source indicated.

Reports are that 11 officers began vomiting and exhibited symptoms of diarrhoea.

The affected personnel were rushed to a medical hospital, where a constable was admitted to the ward due to the severity of his condition.

His condition is, however, not considered life threatening.

The other cops underwent medical treatment and were released.