Cops hunt for gunmen after dramatic robbery of remittance outlet Loop Jamaica

Police investigators have launched a manhunt for two gunmen who reportedly robbed a money transfer outlet of cash and briefly abducted a female employee of the entity in Salem in Runaway Bay, St Ann on Wednesday.

The amount stolen from the establishment has not yet been determined.

Reports reaching Loop News are that about 12:35 pm, two masked men entered the outlet, with one brandishing a firearm and demanding money from a cashier.

When the demand was not met, the accomplice reportedly used a hammer to smash a glass shield at the counter, and then forcibly took an undetermined sum of cash from the establishment.

During the incident, it is reported that an armed confrontation developed between the gunmen and a licensed firearm holder.

A female employee who was used as a human shield by the men was reportedly taken from the premises, but was released unharmed a short distance away from the business outlet.

The men then made their escape from the area.

The police were subsequently contacted and a probe has been launched into the incident.