Cops hunt gunmen after retired cop, two others killed Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
3 hrs ago

Patrick Haye

The St James police have launched a manhunt for the killers of three men, including retired Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) member, Constable Patrick Haye, during an attack on the Tucker main road Wednesday afternoon.

Haye reportedly retired from the JCF in January this year.

The two other deceased, both of St James addresses, are: 73-year-old Neville Dixon of Rosemount Gardens and 27-year-old labourer Glenroy Morgan of Tucker district.

Reports are that on Wednesday afternoon, gunmen travelling in a Toyota Voxy motor car opened fire on a truck on which Dixon and Morgan were travelling. Both men were shot and killed.

During the attack, the retired JCF member was caught by a stray bullet and taken to hospital where he later succumbed.

