Cops ID suspect in shooting that marred wake for Ananda Dean’s sister | Loop Jamaica

Police say they have identified the suspect believed to be behind the shooting that marred a wake that was being held for the sister of Ananda Dean on Friday.

Shanice Dean, 28, was shot and killed and three other people, ages 76, 68, and 45, were injured at a funeral that was being held at Meadowrest, St Catherine. The service was being held for a family of the Deans.

As it relates to the incident at the wake, police said that the sound of gunshots that sent people scampering for cover as it echoed through the air, was not fired at the event, but close by.

The shooting it is reported took place even though members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force had a team of officers close to the event.

“Persons at the wake heard gunshots and panicked and this triggered a rush but based on investigations the shots were fired close to the event,” said a police source.

What was the cause of this latest shooting is still not clear.

Police have also revealed that the investigation into the shooting incident that led to the death of Shanice revealed that gunmen carried out an attack on a man, who was also attending the funeral for a family member of the Deans.

Reports are that Shanice was hit in the crossfire as a shootout between the men and another firearm holder took place.

Reports are that members of Dean’s family held a thanksgiving service for a loved one in Kingston and then proceeded to the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens in St Catherine where the deceased was to be buried when gunshots were heard.

The men who carried out the attack then fled from the area.

Four persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds they were rushed to the hospital where Shanice was pronounced dead.

The other victims have been admitted to a hospital in serious condition.

Shanice is related to Ananda Dean, an 11-year-old girl, who was abducted and killed in 2008.

The death of Ananda Dean led the authority to form the Ananda alert system, designed to ensure the speedy and safe recovery of a child in the event that he/she cannot be located by a caregiver.