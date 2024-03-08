Cops ID Zeeki as person of interest after rifle find in Spanish Town Loop Jamaica

The St Catherine North Police have named a man as a person of interest following a recent gun seizure in the division.

A joint police-military team successfully executed a targeted operation in the Duncan’s Pen area of Spanish Town on Thursday, March 7, at approximately 11:45 am.

The operation was part of ongoing surge operations targeting the proliferation of prohibited weapons within communities.

“During the raid, the team approached a specific premises, where a man was observed acting in a manner that raised suspicions. Upon the advance of the team, the man attempted to flee the scene, during which he inadvertently dropped an M16 Rifle with its serial number erased, along with two magazines and twenty-five 5.56 cartridges, a police release stated.

The firearm was immediately recovered by the lawmen. Unfortunately, the suspect managed to escape into an adjoining community.

“The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is keen on speaking with Mr. Rageek Williams, also known as Zeeki, of Corlettes Road, Spanish Town, in relation to this incident, the police release stated.

” Williams is hereby named as a Person of Interest in this case and is strongly advised to present himself at the Spanish Town Police Station or the nearest police station to assist with the ongoing investigation,” the release read.

“The JCF urges anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Rageek Williams or any other information pertinent to this case to contact police emergency at 119, Crime Stop at 311, the NIB Tip Line at 811, or the nearest police station. Let us work together to maintain a safe and peaceful Jamaica,” a section of te release stated.