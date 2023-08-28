Cops identify ‘Bad Fowl’ as person of interest Loop Jamaica

Detectives attached to the St Catherine North Police Division are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Antwone Grey, otherwise known as ‘Badfowl’ and ‘Bright’, who they believe can assist them with an ongoing investigation.

The cops say they want to question Grey about an incident last Thursday in which his ex-girlfriend was set on fire at her home at Dover District, Redwood.

He is known to frequent the John’s Road and Tawes Pen areas of Spanish Town. The law enforcement officers have tried repeatedly to locate him. However, their efforts have proven futile.

They are now appealing to Grey to contact them by calling 876-985-2285 or 876-985-9070 alternatively, Grey may visit the Linstead Police immediately.

Anyone who can help detectives locate Antwone Grey is asked to contact the Linstead police station at the numbers above, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.

The victim has been hospitalised in serious condition after suffering severe burns all over her body.

It was reported that at about three in the morning, the 17-year-old was home asleep when an intruder broke into her house, threw gasoline on her, and set her ablaze.

A 22-year-old man, who was in bed with the victim, also sustained burns in the incident.