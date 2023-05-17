Cops identify British woman held with $29m worth of cocaine in MoBay Loop Jamaica

Four days after a British woman, now facing cocaine-related charges, attempted to flee the Sangster International Airport in St James, she has been identified by the police.

She is 27-year-old Madina Sanessie, a chef from Birmingham, England.

She was arrested on Friday after she was reportedly caught attempting to smuggle a quantity of cocaine through the Montego Bay airport.

Reports from the police are that Sanessie checked in at the airport to board a flight destined for England. During security procedures, the police said several anomalies were detected and Sanessie attempted to flee the airport.

She was accosted, searched, and the drug was reportedly found on her. She was subsequently taken into custody.

The police said the illicit drug, which weighed five kilograms, has an estimated street value of over J$29 million.

Following a question-and-answer session in the presence of her attorney, Sanessie was charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, attempting to export cocaine, and conspiracy to export cocaine.

She is scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court on May 22.