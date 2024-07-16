Cops identify persons of interest in entertainer Medikk’s murder

The police have identified persons of interest in the disappearance and subsequent murder of dancehall artiste and holistic entrepreneur, Stephanie ‘Medikk’ Williams.

The announcement follows last month’s disclosure that skeletal remains of a body discovered by law enforcers in a cane field in St Catherine on February 14, 2024, were those of the entertainer.

This was confirmed through a post-mortem and DNA samples.

Other forensic tests confirmed that her cause of death was due to gunshot wounds, resulting in the case being upgraded from a missing person’s case to a murder investigation.

When asked by reporters for an update on the case at Tuesday’s quarterly police media briefing, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the crime and security portfolio, Fitz Bailey, said the probe remains active.

“We have identified persons of interest, and the matter is progressing well, and we are convinced, based on where we are at, (that) we will bring this matter to a positive conclusion,” Bailey said.

He added: “The investigators are there working very hard, and as you might be aware, the remains that were found in St Catherine, the autopsy and the DNA actually confirmed that it’s the remains of Medikk.”

He did not name the persons of interest.

Williams was last seen on August 24, 2023, boarding a car outside her apartment in Mayfair, Red Hills Road, St Andrew.

Medikk entered the music scene in 2018 as a 24-year-old. She is best known for songs such as ‘Money Feelings’ and her catalogue of collaborations like ‘Overcome’, featuring Shane O, and ‘Boss Level’, featuring Jahvillani.