Cops identify two of the victims killed in Melrose Hill Bypass crash Loop Jamaica

The police have released the names of two of the people, who were killed in a crash on Melrose High Bypass in Manchester on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as 20-year- old Mona Ann-Forbes and Eugene Dias of a Trelawny address.

The identity of another male, who was also killed in the two-vehicle crash, remains unidentified.

Reports are that at about 11:30 am, a taxi driver was operating a white motor vehicle when it collided with a grey van traveling in the opposite direction on the busy roadway.

Police sources report that eight people were traveling in each vehicle.

Three of the victims from the vehicle that was being used as a taxi later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Reports are that the other 13 people were taken to a medical facility to undergo checks.