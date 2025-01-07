Cops in Manchester seeking witness for case in Circuit Court

Detectives from the Mandeville Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a witness who is vital to a case that is before the Manchester Parish Court.

The witness is Jermaine Garwood of Old Porus district, Porus in Manchester.

Garwood is scheduled to appear before the court on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Jermaine Garwood, or anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the Mandeville (CIB) at 876-962-2832, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.