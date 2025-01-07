Jamaicans not impacted by UK's Electronic Travel Authorization 'Ochi' lifeguard booked for allegedly stabbing up woman at party Mechanical issues re NWC well impacting some Trelawny customers Protest erupts over fatal police shooting in Lawrence Tavern Visual Vibe expands screen network by 40% through joint venture Jamaica I See: Which parish has the best sunset?
Local News

Cops in Manchester seeking witness for case in Circuit Court

31 January 2025
Breaking News

Friday Jan 31

Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Detectives from the Mandeville Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a witness who is vital to a case that is before the Manchester Parish Court.

The witness is Jermaine Garwood of Old Porus district, Porus in Manchester.

Garwood is scheduled to appear before the court on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Jermaine Garwood, or anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the Mandeville (CIB) at 876-962-2832, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.

