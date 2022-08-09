Cops intercept getaway vehicle after MoBay robbery, arrest three Loop Jamaica

Three men were arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm following an incident at a supermarket in Orange Lane, Montego Bay, St James on July 31.

Charged are: Doni Malcolm, 25, otherwise called ‘CJ’, of Paradise Row; Nathan Campbell, 29, otherwise called ‘Bubinile’, a chef also of Paradise Row; and Matthew Reid, 27, of William Street in Montego Bay, St James.

Reports from the police are that about 10:44am, all three men entered the supermarket where they allegedly robbed the owner of several cartons of cigarettes and $100,000 before escaping in a Toyota Fielder motor car.

A report was made to the police who subsequently conducted an intelligence-led vehicular check point operation along the Unity Hall main road in the parish, where a vehicle fitting the description of the one the alleged robbers were travelling in was seen.

The driver was signalled to stop, and he complied. The vehicle was searched and several cartons of cigarettes were found. The men were arrested and charged after a question-and-answer session. They are to appear before the Western Regional Gun Court on Wednesday, August 24.