Cops investigate video with man claiming to be Rushawn Patterson Loop Jamaica

The police have launched an investigation to verify the authenticity of a social media interview said to be conducted with a man claiming to be Rushawn Patterson, the person of interest in the case where social media personality Aneka Townsend, otherwise known as Slickianna, was found dead.

Police said the body of 35-year-old Townsend was fished from the sea in Reading, St James on Friday. Investigators said the body was found in a semi-nude state with what appeared to be a wound to the head.

The man in the interview claims that he left the island the same day that the police named him as a person of interest.

The man claimed he fled the island as he feared for his life after getting several death threats.

The police say they are carrying out their own checks following the release of the video on social media.