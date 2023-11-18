Cops issue public advisory ahead of Reggae Boyz vs Canada match Loop Jamaica

Members of the public who will be attending the FIFA Football match between Canada and Jamaica at the National Stadium on Saturday, November 18, are being advised that no weapons, including licensed firearms, will be allowed inside the venue.

The police are urging licensed firearm holders to make proper arrangements for the storage of their weapons. They are also being reminded that the Stadium Police Station will not be accepting firearms for safekeeping.

Licensed firearm holders are also being warned to resist the temptation of leaving firearms in vehicles. This is a dangerous practice, and based on the circumstances, firearm holders may be charged in the event the weapon is stolen in a motor vehicle.

The general public is also being advised that all patrons are subject to search upon entry, and any item that can be used as a weapon is liable to be seized.

