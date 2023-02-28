Cops issue safety tips after 10 road traffic deaths in 24 hours Loop Jamaica

On the heels of 10 people being killed in traffic crashes in 24 hours, including five young men in one incident, the police have issued road safety tips imploring drivers that it’s their responsibility to take the necessary precautions to keep the roads safe for other drivers, passengers, and anyone else who could be harmed in a collision.

“While we do not have control over everything that happens on the road, there are several things we can do to lessen fatalities,” the police urged.

Related Article

The police detailed the safety tips in its release on Monday:

Motorists:

1. Stay alert – While driving, actively observe both your behaviour and that of the other drivers on the road.

2. Use turn signals – Before changing lanes or making a turn, you should always utilise your turn signals.

3. Buckle up – One of the most important driving safety tips is to always fasten your seatbelt. In addition to increasing the risk of injury in an accident, not using a seatbelt can result in financial penalties.

4. Follow traffic signals – Pay close attention to and obey stop signs and traffic lights.

5. Respect yellow lights – Remember that a yellow light means that you need to slow down and prepare to stop. It should not be viewed as a sign to step on the gas to rush through an intersection before the light turns red.

6. Come to a complete stop – When you see a stop sign or a red light, bring your vehicle to a complete stop, even if you think no other vehicle is coming.

7. Put down your phone – Operating a mobile device causes distracted driving, which is a major cause of road crashes and fatalities each year.

8. Obey speed limits – It is important to stay within the recommended speed limit at all times. Among other things, speeding reduces your reaction time to unforeseen events.

9. Never drive under the influence – Drinking alcohol impairs your perception of distance, space and time. Avoid operating a vehicle if you have been drinking.

10. Proper vehicle maintenance – Ensure that your vehicle is in good working condition. Many accidents each year are caused by vehicle defects, including defective brakes and badly worn tires.

Related Article

“Remember that you are not the only driver on the road; help us to keep you safe,” the police said.