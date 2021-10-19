Cops issue warning for parents as search for abductor intensifies | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is advising residents in Bath, St Thomas, and surrounding areas to keep their children safe and do not allow them to venture out alone as the search for Davian Bryan, the man accused of abducting two young girls from the parish, continues.

“We are committed in our efforts to find him and renew our appeal to anyone who may have seen him or know his location to call the police immediately,” the Constabulary Communication Unit said in a release.

Police have intensified their search for Bryan a suspected kidnapper after two girls believed to be his victims were found alive.

Police said Bryan, the suspect in the abductions of nine-year-old Phylisa Prussia and 13-year-old Winshae Barrett, both of Bath in St Thomas, was still on the run-up to Tuesday.

Bryan is also on bail on rape and illegal firearm charges.

13-year-old Winshae Barrett, who went missing from her home in Bath in the parish on Saturday evening was found on Monday while nine-year-old Phylisa Prussia of the same Bath community was found some way away in Arcadia district in the parish on Saturday evening, two days after she went missing.