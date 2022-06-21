Cops join family and friends in search for Hellshire business owner | Loop Jamaica

The police have now joined family and friends in the search to locate the popular business owner in Hellshire, St Catherine who reportedly went missing on Friday.

Relatives report that 71-year-old Nehemiah Thompson, on Friday, went into the hilly areas of Hellshire to collect firewood and has not returned since.

“We continued to search a large section of Hellshire on Monday and are planning to continue today and are hoping we will hear some positive news,” said a relative.

Sources said members of the Canine Division are on location with one of their search dogs but may not use the animal as they fear it may be injured by thorns that form part of the vegetation in the areas of Hellshire.