Cops join family and friends in search for Hellshire business owner | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cops join family and friends in search for Hellshire business owner | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

When to switch your child to a regular seat belt

Doctor on board? T&T minister steps in as baby has medical emergency

Cops join family, friends in search for Hellshire business owner

Jamaica hammered 5-0 by Honduras in Concacaf Men’s U20 Championship

‘Fat Head’ and ‘Big Foot’ from most wanted list surrender in St James

‘Blackman’ says he is a law-abiding musician

Two held after shotgun seized in St James

INDECOM probing fatal shooting during security operation in St James

Poll: Which asset would you sell to clear your outstanding debts?

Worthy Park Estate to tease tastebuds at Jamaica Rum Festival

Tuesday Jun 21

23?C
Jamaica News

Relatives hoping boost in manpower will bring better results

Loop News

55 minutes ago

Search party in Hellshire

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The police have now joined family and friends in the search to locate the popular business owner in Hellshire, St Catherine who reportedly went missing on Friday.

Relatives report that 71-year-old Nehemiah Thompson, on Friday, went into the hilly areas of Hellshire to collect firewood and has not returned since.

“We continued to search a large section of Hellshire on Monday and are planning to continue today and are hoping we will hear some positive news,” said a relative.

Sources said members of the Canine Division are on location with one of their search dogs but may not use the animal as they fear it may be injured by thorns that form part of the vegetation in the areas of Hellshire.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

When to switch your child to a regular seat belt

Caribbean News

Doctor on board? T&T minister steps in as baby has medical emergency

Jamaica News

Cops join family, friends in search for Hellshire business owner

More From

Lifestyle

Tami Chin and Wayne Marshall welcome their baby girl

Tami Chin and husband Wayne Marshall have welcomed their fourth child and only daughter — Ivy Arrow Mitchell — expressing joy at her arrival.
Tami Chin shared the amazing news in an Instagram

Sport

Fraser-Pryce matches world’s fastest 100m of 2022

See also

The Jamaican sprint legend consolidated her favourite status for next month’s world championships

Jamaica News

MoBay hotel addresses ‘smear campaign’, denies ex-worker’s claims

S Hotel Jamaica in Montego Bay, St James, has denied accusations of discrimination by a former employee, which was captured in a video recorded at the property and shared to social medial.
In fact,

World News

Shocked postal workers find snake inside parcel

Terrified postal workers noticed a parcel moving — and found a deadly king cobra wriggling around inside.
The worried delivery workers in Khon Kaen province, north-east Thailand, saw the box mo

Jamaica News

‘Blackman’ says he is a law-abiding musician

Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, the 38-year-old alleged leader of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang, has denied involvement in any gang activity or ordering the murder of any of the individuals whose d

Jamaica News

VIDEO: Accompong Maroons file lawsuit against Jamaican Government

The Accompong Maroons have filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court against the Government of Jamaica and the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT), Chief Richard Currie disclosed on Sunday.
The

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols