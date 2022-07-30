Cops join family in desperate search to find 13-y-o boy from St James Loop Jamaica

Cops join family in desperate search to find 13-y-o boy from St James Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Judah Atkins of Market circle, Fustic Road, Montego Bay, St James who has been missing since Sunday, July 24.

He is of dark complexion, slim build, and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that at 3:00 pm, Judah was last seen at home wearing a yellow shirt, grey and white pants, and a pair of yellow and black slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Judah Atkins is being asked to contact the Montego Bay police at (876) 952-2333, Police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

