Cops launch manhunt for 10 wanted men in Hanover Loop Jamaica

Hanover police launched a manhunt for ten men on their wanted list and have made an urgent appeal for these individuals to turn themselves in to the Lucea police immediately.

The men are wanted for a number of serious crimes from murder to rape, and abduction among other illegal acts.

The men on the list have been identified as Ricardo Palmar, otherwise called ‘Richie’. He is wanted for murder.

Eric Clarke, otherwise called ‘Legacy’, whose last known address is Cash Hill, Hanover. He is wanted for murder. Vernon Shearer, otherwise called ‘Vandam’, whose last known address is Upper Rock, Spring, Hanover. He is wanted for abduction, rape, illegal possession of a firearm, and assault at common law.

Kayon Casselle, otherwise called ‘Castle’, whose last known address is Guava Walk in Unity Hall, St. James. He is wanted for shooting with intent.

Richardo Robinson, otherwise called ‘Travis’ or ‘Charma’, whose last known address is Smithfield district in Cascade, Hanover. He is wanted for wounding with Intent and illegal possession of a firearm.

Nicholas Stephens whose last known addresses are Islington, St Mary and Mount Pellier in Sandy Bay, Hanover. He is wanted for rape. Obrien Thomas, frequents Hanover and Westmoreland. He is wanted for rape. Leon Reckard, otherwise called ‘Brown Dawg’, of Cove district, Hanover. He is wanted for rape.

Michael Thomas, otherwise called ‘Thicka’, of Prosper Road, Lucea, Hanover. He is wanted for wounding with intent and Devon Reckord, otherwise called ‘Tupac’, of Police Hill in Cousins Cove, Hanover. He is wanted for wounding with intent.

These men are asked to turn themselves into the Lucea Police by 5:00 pm, on Wednesday, September 28.

In addition, anyone with information that can assist the police in locating these men is asked to contact the Lucea Police at 876-956-2304 or Crime Stop at 311.