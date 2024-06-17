Cops launch probe into death of beloved St Ann primary school teacher Loop Jamaica

The St Ann police are probing the death of an educator who was found unresponsive with wounds to his forehead at his home in Bamboo in the parish on Monday.

The deceased is 46-year-old Courtney Evans of Shelly Road in Bamboo. He was a teacher at Priory Primary and Infant School in the parish.

Preliminary reports are that on Sunday morning, Evans and his girlfriend, who reside together, went to Priory Beach and returned home at about 6pm.

Evans reported went back on the road and returned home a few minutes later with blood all over his clothes. He indicated at the time that he fell from a tree, and it is said that he declined to seek medical attention.

The couple then went to bed.

Further reports are that about 5am on Monday, Evans was found unresponsive in bed, and the police were summoned.

On their arrival, Evans was found lying on his back. His body had what appeared to be wounds to the forehead, bruises to the face, and blood was seen coming from his nostrils.

A post-mortem examination is to be conducted to determine the cause of death of the educator.

Meanwhile, there has been an outpouring of grief on social media for the educator.

“Courtney Evans (is) one of the best male teacher at Priory Primary and Infant School,” a woman wrote on Facebook.

“RIP, mi can’t believe this all now. One of the best disciplinarian at Priory school. You’re missed by all of us,” she added.

Shared another: “Mr Evans was the most dependable teacher there is; always kind and fun-loving. He had the ability to cheer you up even if your day was bad.”

A man commented that, “RIP Courtney Evans. Sad, sad, sad day… Never a dull moment being around u fam… Yow, deh one ya jerk mi up…”

Commented another man: “Courtney Evans… mi deh yah awake you and yuh nah wake‼️ Answer mi nuh bro.

“Dawg, in mi lowest times yuh present. Weh u deh now? Yow, get up,” he posted with several crying emojis.

Meanwhile, a woman said Evans’ death was shocking.

“I just want to understand, Courtney, why and how? What happened? Your family and friends need you. This is just shocking. I can’t say RIP just yet,” she wrote.