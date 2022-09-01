Cops launch search for Clarendon most wanted Loop Jamaica

The Clarendon Police have listed the following persons as wanted.

They are twenty-year-old Romaine Murray, otherwise known as ‘John Tom’, whose last known address is Comfort district, Osbourne Store in Clarendon. He is wanted for Wounding with Intent. He is known to frequent the communities of Bucknor, Comfort, Milk River, Osbourne Store, and Four Paths, all in Clarendon.

Twenty-five-year-old Panif Broomfield, otherwise called ‘Chang’, whose last known address is Buzz Rock, Effortville in Clarendon. He is wanted for Shooting with intent and robbery with aggravation.

Thirty-six-year-old Othniel Smith, whose last known address is Lawson Boulevard, Four Paths in Clarendon. He is wanted for murder. He is said to frequent Four Paths in the parish.

Thirty-nine-year-old Steve Francis of Sunset Crescent, Four Paths in Clarendon. He is wanted for murder. Oral Thompson, otherwise called ‘Jus Bake’ or ‘Ronny’. He is wanted for Attempted Murder. He is known to frequent the parishes of Portland, Clarendon and St James.