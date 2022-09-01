Cops launch search for Clarendon’s most wanted Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cops launch search for Clarendon’s most wanted Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Cops launch search for Clarendon’s most wanted

Massive redevelopment of Spanish Town Hospital to begin next year

Oliver Samuels starring in comeback comedy series

Elderly watchman killed in Manchester during suspected bar break-in

Sadio Man? scores again as Bayern win 5-0 in German Cup

Phone stolen during burglary ‘tracked directly to teenage boy’

24-year-old carves out successful business, Kingston Woodworks

Auto mechanic killed in drive-by; 2nd Portmore murder on Tuesday

Scotia: Sale of insurance subsidiary to GK won’t affect Ja operations

Last-gasp Carvalho goal gives Liverpool dramatic win against Newcastle

Thursday Sep 01

22?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

20 minutes ago

From Left: Oral Thomas, Othniel Smith, Panif Bloomfield, Romain Murray, and Steve Francis

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Clarendon Police have listed the following persons as wanted.

They are twenty-year-old Romaine Murray, otherwise known as ‘John Tom’, whose last known address is Comfort district, Osbourne Store in Clarendon. He is wanted for Wounding with Intent. He is known to frequent the communities of Bucknor, Comfort, Milk River, Osbourne Store, and Four Paths, all in Clarendon.

Twenty-five-year-old Panif Broomfield, otherwise called ‘Chang’, whose last known address is Buzz Rock, Effortville in Clarendon. He is wanted for Shooting with intent and robbery with aggravation.

Thirty-six-year-old Othniel Smith, whose last known address is Lawson Boulevard, Four Paths in Clarendon. He is wanted for murder. He is said to frequent Four Paths in the parish.

Thirty-nine-year-old Steve Francis of Sunset Crescent, Four Paths in Clarendon. He is wanted for murder. Oral Thompson, otherwise called ‘Jus Bake’ or ‘Ronny’. He is wanted for Attempted Murder. He is known to frequent the parishes of Portland, Clarendon and St James.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Cops launch search for Clarendon’s most wanted

Jamaica News

Massive redevelopment of Spanish Town Hospital to begin next year

Entertainment

Oliver Samuels starring in comeback comedy series

More From

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson beats Thompson-Herah in Switzerland

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica lost to Sha’Carri Richardson of the USA in the women’s 100m at the Spitzen Leichtathletik, a World Athletics Continental Tour

Sport

See also

Rasheed Broadbell wins 110m hurdles in Switzerland

Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell continued his strong run of form to win the 110m hurdles at the Spitzen Leichtathletik meeting, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver event, at the Allmend Stadium in L

Lifestyle

St Lucia’s only female mortician speaks on her unusual career

In a ‘scary’ profession that is stigmatised by false local beliefs, Lovonne Mitchell, 28, is an anomaly in St. Lucia. She is both a hearse driver and the island’s only female mortician at Crick’s

Jamaica News

Search on for 17-year-old girl gone missing in St Andrew

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 17-year-old Kacia Martin of Shelly Avenue, St Andrew, who has been missing since Tuesday, August 30.
She is of dark complexion, slim build

Jamaica News

Revival of passenger rail service to cost ‘millions of US dollars’ but

Shaw commits to getting trains rolling again through partnerships

Sport

Haaland breaks Premier League record

Erling Haaland has made the most prolific start ever to a Premier League career after the Manchester City striker helped himself to a perfect hat-trick against Nottingham Forest.
Haaland

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols