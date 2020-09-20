Police have launched a search for a guidance counsellor who is wanted for the alleged rape of a minor in Westmoreland. Police identified the counsellor as Leslie Blake
Cops launch search for guidance counsellor accused of raping minor
Sat Sep 19 , 2020
