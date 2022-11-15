Cops launch search for more persons who were intimidating passengers Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The police say they hav stepped up their search for more individuals who were part of a group intimidating passengers in and around the Corporate area as taxi and bus operators staged a protest on Monday.

The operation to locate the perpetrators following the arrest and charge of one man who was captured in video carrying out a similar act in downtown Kingston on Monday.

The man who has been identified as Ramone Silvera gave his profession as a professional clown.

He has since been charged with assault, disorderly conduct and indecent language.

On Monday scores of taxi and bus operators staged a protest and withdrew their service, this resulted in hundreds of commuters in and around downtown Kingston being left stranded.

The operators on Sunday afternoon voted to support an islandwide strike for three days, starting Monday, after the Government failed to grant a traffic ticket amnesty as requested.

But during the strike there were some taxi operators who opted to continue working, several of these taxi operators were attacked and beaten by men posing as ‘loader men’.

Passengers traveling in their vehicles were also removed by loader men.

Police said they were able to apprehend a number of person and so far one of the men seen intimidating the passengers was arrested and charged.

Police say they are now searching for other individuals who are believed to be apart of this group that was carrying out the illegal activities.

