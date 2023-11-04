Cops launch search for wanted men in West Kingston Loop Jamaica

Cops launch search for wanted men in West Kingston Loop Jamaica
Three persons of interest also on list

The Kingston Western police have listed several individuals as wanted and persons of interest. The following individuals are to report to the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) by 6:00 pm. on Saturday, November 04.

They are: Jermaine Barham, otherwise called ‘ Price Rite’, (wanted) Desroy Walker, otherwise called ‘Shamar’, (wanted) Odaine Faulknor, otherwise called ‘Juju’ Kirk Roberts, otherwise called ‘Pepe’, and Frederick Mattis, otherwise called ‘Gazaman’

Detectives have identified these persons as individuals who may be able to assist them with ongoing investigations within the division.

Additionally, anyone with information that can assist in locating them is asked to contact the Denham Town CIB at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311, the JCF tip line at 811, or the nearest police station.

