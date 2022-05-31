Cops list attorney as person of interest | Loop Jamaica

Cops list attorney as person of interest | Loop Jamaica
Detectives from the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch are urging Keith Jarrett to contact them immediately.

Jarrett is an attorney-at-law who formerly practised at Duke Street in downtown Kingston.

Investigators believe he may be able to assist with an ongoing investigation into an alleged case of fraud.

However, calls to his telephone number and visits to his office have not yielded any favourable results.

Jarrett is being asked to contact detectives at 876-922-2374 or visit the C-TOC offices at 45 East Queen Street, Kingston, immediately.

In addition, anyone who can assist detectives to contact Jarrett is asked to contact detectives immediately using the numbers above. Persons may also contact the police 119 number.

