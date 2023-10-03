Cops ‘making strides’ in case of Paulwell’s missing daughter, her mom Loop Jamaica

The ongoing probe into the disappearance of the daughter of Phillip Paulwell, the Member of Parliament for East Kingston and Port Royal, and her mother, is “going well”, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey.

The senior cop spoke to the matter on Tuesday during the Quarterly Media Briefing of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Sarayah Paulwell, who was 10 months-old at the time and her mother, 27-year-old Toshyna Patterson, have been missing since September 9. The two were last seen at their Gilmore Drive, Kingston 20 home.

“The investigation is going well,” DCP Bailey said Tuesday.

“We’ve done several lines of enquiry. We’ve used the resources that are available within the JCF…and I think in relation to the Paulwell matter, we’re making some strides,” he added before stating that he would not elaborate.

Paulwell spoke to the issue last week Tuesday in the House of Representatives where he said the authorities were nowhere closer to finding Sarayah and her mother.

In expressing thanks to his colleagues and the House staff for their support, Paulwell said: “Indeed all of Jamaica who have reached out to me over the last two weeks as I go through my own personal trial despite the fact that we are nowhere closer today (September 26) than we were two weeks ago in finding my daughter Sarayah and her mother. But I do feel the prayers and it’s prayers from hundreds and hundreds of Jamaicans who have reached out”.

He added that “In these times, sometimes your own faith can be weakened but I can assure you Madam Speaker and indeed this nation, my faith is stronger today than it has been”.

Paulwell also expressed thanks to the police for the work they have been doing “and to urge everybody to continue to pray so that they will be returned safe.”

It was reported in the media on September 15 that a person of interest whom the police believe can help in their investigations was removed from an aircraft at one of the island’s two international airports as that person attempted to leave the island.

The individual was said to be cooperating with the police.