Cops monitor Brown’s Town with 48 hour curfew Loop Jamaica

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Brown’s Town, Kingston 16.

The curfew began at 6:00 pm, on Friday, February 09, and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm on Sunday, February 11.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: Along Cumberland Avenue and Lincoln Avenue from Upper Elletson Road to North Avenue;.

East: Along North Avenue from Cumberland Avenue to West Avenue

South: Along Windward Road from West Avenue to Upper Elletson Road

West: Along Upper Elletson Road from Windward Road to Cumberland Avenue.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises, unless otherwise authorized by the ground commander.