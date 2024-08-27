Cops monitor sections of Waterhouse; 48 hour curfew imposed

Cops monitor sections of Waterhouse; 48 hour curfew imposed
2 hrs ago

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of the Waterhouse community, Kingston 11.

The curfew will began at 6:00 pm, on Monday, August 26 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, Wednesday, August 28.

The boundaries of the curfew are: North: Along Penwood Road from Barbados Road to Penwood Road;East: Along Penwood Road to Ghandi Road to the intersection of Penwood Road;

South: Along Nanse Pen Road to Ghandi Road onto Penwood Road; and

West: Along Nanse Pen Drive from Nanse Pen Road to Barbados Road.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises, unless otherwise authorized by the ground commander.

