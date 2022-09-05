Cops name entertainer ‘Silk Boss’ as person of interest Loop Jamaica

The St Catherine South Police have named entertainer Rohan ‘Silk Boss’ Reid as a person of interest.

In a release late Sunday, the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit said Reid is being asked to report to the Portmore Criminal Investigations Branch by midday Monday, September 5.

It also appealed to anyone knowing his whereabouts to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

The police had previously urged the entertainer to contact detectives in Portmore after saying in a release that they had taken note of multiple videos circulating on various social media platforms indicating an assault on the entertainer.

Investigators had also said they were aware of documented events and a subsequent video/interview given by Reid.

In the release on Sunday, the police did not state a reason for listing Reid as a ‘person of interest’.