Cops name suspect after man killed at gate to KPH Loop Jamaica

Cops name suspect after man killed at gate to KPH
Jamaica News
… another man was injured in gun attack

3 hrs ago

Two shot, one fatally, at entrance to KPH

Two men were shot on Wednesday evening just outside the gate to Kingston Public Hospital in downtown Kingston.

One the men, Robert Marley, who was from a Golden Heights address in Kingston, has since died. The other man has been hospitalised.

Reports from the police are that Marley was sitting next to a pan chicken man at the entrance to the hospital when a gunman approached on foot about 7pm and opened fire, hitting both of them.

Since the gun attack, the police have since identified Evroy Smith, otherwise called ‘Little Giant’, of Pink Lane, Kingston 14 as a “suspect”. They’ve given him until tomorrow evening to report to them.

Meanwhile, health care workers and others at the facility are concerned following the gun attack. The police have assured them that they will be beefing up their presence in and around the public hospital.

