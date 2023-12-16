Cops now probing murder of Melissa Silvera, wife of former PNP MP Loop Jamaica

Cops now probing murder of Melissa Silvera, wife of former PNP MP
Jolyan Silvera and his late wife Melissa (File photo)

There’s a major development in the case involving the death of Melissa Silvera, the wife of former People’s National Party Member of Parliament, Jolyan Silvera.

While it was previously reported that Silvera died in her sleep on November 10, the police have now indicated that they have opened a murder probe into the matter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of crime and security, Fitz Bailey, confirmed to the media that a murder investigation has been opened into Silvera’s death.

And, Nationwide News previously reported that the police had upgraded their probe after Silvera’s post mortem examination revealed she was shot at least three times.

Further reports are that Jolyan, the one-term MP for St Mary Western, was interviewed by scene-of-crime investigators and has retained the services of a prominent attorney.

The Silveras would have celebrated eight years of marriage this month.

