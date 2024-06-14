Cops on alert: Prisoners caught trying to break out of cell in St Mary Loop Jamaica

An attempted jail break by prisoners at the Oracabessa police station was stalled by quick actions of police personnels.

Reports are that around 7:30pm Friday, June 14 police personnel who were on duty were alerted to sounds coming from one of the cells.

Upon investigating they discovered that the prisoners were attempting to escape through a ventilation grill which is located at the rear of the cell.

Assistance was sought from the Echo Command center where they were met with resistance from the prisoners.

Quick actions and tactics were used to help maintain order. No injuries were reported and six of the nine prisoners were relocated to the Annotto Bay and Islington lockups.

Further investigation continues.