Cops on alert: Prisoners caught trying to break out of cell in St Mary Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cops on alert: Prisoners caught trying to break out of cell in St Mary Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Cross Roads Market sanitation upgrade continues – Kgn Mayor

12-y-o boy on murder rap after 15-y-o killed in altercation

Kingston streetlights being stolen for use in other areas

Fraser-Pryce begins final Olympic campaign with 11.15 clocking

Local contractors will not be excluded from SPARK – Morgan

England win rain-affected World Cup match and must sweat on Scotland

Reyan Lewis sweeps trophy races, caps three-win day at Caymanas Park

17 children left behind by two Jamaican fathers killed in Canada

59-y-o man wanted for rape of minor in Ja nabbed by US immigration

Italy recover to beat Albania 2-1 at Euro 2024

Sunday Jun 16

27°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

21 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

 An attempted jail break by prisoners at the Oracabessa police station was stalled by quick actions of police personnels. 

Reports are that around 7:30pm Friday, June 14 police personnel who were on duty were alerted to sounds coming from one of the cells.

Upon investigating they discovered that the prisoners were attempting to escape through a ventilation grill which is located at the rear of the cell. 

Assistance was sought from the Echo Command center where they were met with resistance from the prisoners.

Quick actions and tactics were used to help maintain order. No injuries were reported and six of the nine prisoners were relocated to the Annotto Bay and Islington  lockups.

Further investigation continues. 

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Cross Roads Market sanitation upgrade continues – Kgn Mayor

Jamaica News

12-y-o boy on murder rap after 15-y-o killed in altercation

Jamaica News

Kingston streetlights being stolen for use in other areas

More From

Sport

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to open season today

Multiple Olympic and world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will seek a strong start to her season when she races at the JAAA Olympic French Foray III meet at the National Stadium on Saturday.
The

Sport

Fraser-Pryce begins final Olympic campaign with 11.15 clocking

See also

National junior 100 metres record holder Bouwahjgie Nkrumie clocked 10.21 seconds to defeat Ackeem Blake in heat 17 of the men’s 100m

Jamaica News

Four shot, two fatally, on construction site in Hanover

The Hanover police have launched an investigation into Thursday night’s shooting of four men, two fatally, on a construction site in the parish.
The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Mer

Sport

USA qualify for Super 8s as Pakistan are eliminated

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — The United States cricket team made more history by reaching the second round in its Twenty20 World Cup debut after its last group game against Ireland was washed out on Friday

Jamaica News

Public told to brace for delays at UHWI emergency department

Surge in patient numbers has placed strain on current system – health officials

Business

Balancing fatherhood and finance with Steven Davis

Steven Davis, AVP Investment Banking at Sygnus, is not only a powerhouse in the world of alternative investments but also a dedicated father and husband.
This Father’s Day, the Sygnus team celebrat

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols