Cops on high alert as info of planned attack by gunmen circulates | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Cops on high alert as info of planned attack by gunmen circulates

World Champs: Day 2 schedule for Jamaican athletes, Saturday, July 16

World Champs: Jamaica place 5th in mixed relay

World Champs: Gayle out of long jump finals; Pinnock books his spot

Integrity Commission distances itself from Kim Brown-Lawrence’s claim

World Champs: All three Jamaican men through to 100m semi-finals

D&G Foundation Learning for Life programme to train 1,500 persons

Nine women honoured as ‘Science and Technology XXtrordineers’

World Champs: Adelle Tracey into the semis of the 1500m

140 new COVID cases, two deaths, 20% positivity rate recorded

Saturday Jul 16

22?C
Areas of West Kingston and Trench Town identified as hotspots

15 minutes ago

The police high command is aware of the information being circulated that criminals in Kingston Western – and in particular the Trench Town area – are planning attacks on the security forces.

The threats arise from the recent arrest of a wanted man in the division.

The police are advising anyone with any such intention to refrain from carrying out such attacks, as the security forces will take the necessary action and apply the necessary training to defend themselves and law-abiding citizens.

“We will not relent in our quest to pursue wanted persons and other criminal suspects”, said Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps, Commanding Officer for the Kingston Western Division.

Members of the public are also advised to refrain from interfering with the police whenever an arrest is being made

