Cops on high alert as info of planned attack by gunmen circulates | Loop Jamaica

The police high command is aware of the information being circulated that criminals in Kingston Western – and in particular the Trench Town area – are planning attacks on the security forces.

The threats arise from the recent arrest of a wanted man in the division.

The police are advising anyone with any such intention to refrain from carrying out such attacks, as the security forces will take the necessary action and apply the necessary training to defend themselves and law-abiding citizens.

“We will not relent in our quest to pursue wanted persons and other criminal suspects”, said Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps, Commanding Officer for the Kingston Western Division.

Members of the public are also advised to refrain from interfering with the police whenever an arrest is being made