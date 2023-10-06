Cops probing prisoner involvement in Medikk’s disappearance Loop Jamaica

Cops probing prisoner involvement in Medikk's disappearance
Friday Oct 06

4 hrs ago

Cops probing prisoner involvement in Medikk’s disappearance

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey says a person currently serving time in prison may be behind the disappearance of dancehall artiste and social media personality ‘Medikk’.

Medikk, whose real name is Stephany Williams, has been missing since August 24. At the time she went missing, she was wearing black tights, shoes, and a black top.

In a video release, the senior cop said that they “believe that certain instruction was issue by a convict from a penal institution. We are doing our probe, we are continuing our probe; we want closure”.

Bailey noted on Friday that the police are taking the disappearance of Medikk seriously, pointing out that he has spoken to her mother, Millicent McCurdy, who staged a protest outside of the Constant Spring Police Station recently.

Admitting that not all cases that come before he police can be solved, the DCP assured that the same standards are applied when investigating cases. He noted that he has personally looked at her file and has spoken with investigators in the matter.

