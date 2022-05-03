Cops probing St James murder of young mother | Loop Jamaica

The St James police are probing the murder of a woman whose body was found at her home in Lovers Lane, Hurlock, St James on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Christie McBean, otherwise called ‘Kiddy’.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 6:30am, concerned relatives went to McBean’s home and found her lying motionless in bed.

The police were summoned, and McBean was observed with a stab wound to her chest.

McBean’s six-month-old daughter was also inside the room, but she was unharmed.