Cops probing sudden death of Jamaican woman in Antigua Loop Jamaica

The body of a Jamaican woman was found at her home in Antigua and Barbuda on Saturday night.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been disclosed by the police.

Media reports said Police Public Relations Inspector Frankie Thomas reported that law enforcers responded to a “report of a sudden death” relative to the Jamaican national who lived in the Tindale Road community.

According to Thomas, preliminary checks of the woman’s body revealed no sign of violence.

A probe is ongoing into the development.