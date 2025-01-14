Cops probing suspected ‘accidental’ shooting of teen in Westmoreland

A 13-year-old boy who sustained a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in Georges Plain, Westmoreland on Tuesday, has succumbed to his injuries.

Keshawn Watson, a grade seven student of Little London High School in the parish, died in hospital on Wednesday.

Reports are that on Tuesday afternoon, the teenager was playing with a firearm at a residence in Georges Plain when the weapon went off, hitting him to the head.

Head of Operations for the Westmoreland Police Division, Deputy Superintendent Shaunjaye Mitchell, said the police are trying to determine how the boy came in possession of the firearm.

"The information at this time is suggesting that he (Watson) was the one who inflicted that wound to his head by accident," Mitchell said

He added that investigations are ongoing to recover the firearm and the individuals who now have possession of it.

Meanwhile, grief counselling is continuing for students and teachers at the school.