Cops probing whether deceased gunman was former ‘Clans’ accused Loop Jamaica

The police are trying to determine whether the man who was killed during a shootout between gunmen and law enforcers in a section of the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine on Wednesday, was a recently accused gangster.

The deceased is believed to be 27-year-old welder and livestock farmer Damaine Elleston.

He was among four of the then 33 accused at the One Don faction of the Clansman gang trial who were freed in May 2022 after the prosecutors conceded that they had insufficient evidence to prove that those accused had committed the crimes that they were charged with.

Elleston was freed of being part of a criminal organisation, along with Rushane Williams, Owen Ormsby and Rivaldo Hylton.

They were also freed of charges of conspiracy to commit murder and arson, among other offences

At the end of the high-profile gang trial, only 15 of the gangsters were convicted of crimes linked to the criminal organisation. They are to be sentenced on September 25.

Elleston was arrested by the police in June of 2022 during an operation in Dam Head, St Catherine, and later charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. An Intratec submachine gun and a 9mmr pistol were seized during that operation.

Elleston was granted bail sometime later.

Police now believe that the former accused gangster was one of the gunmen who were involved in the fatal shooting of a man known as Dwayne Brown, alias ‘Thelma Bwoy’, in Riversdale, St Catherine earlier on Wednesday afternoon.

Reports are that shortly after 12pm, the police were alerted that Brown was shot and killed in Riversdale.

The police subsequently intercepted the motorcar in which the men who were suspected to have committed the murder were travelling, in a section of the Bog Walk Gorge.

The occupants of the vehicle reportedly opened gunfire at the police, which was returned by the law enforcers.

When the shooting subsided, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and a firearm was seized.

A woman who was found in the intercepted vehicle was detained, while another man escaped in bushes.

Subsequent reports suggest that another man may have also fled the scene.

The wounded man, who is believed to be Elleston, was pronounced dead at hospital.

The police and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) are probing the developments.