Cops question mom after 7-y-o found dead behind house | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cops question mom after 7-y-o found dead behind house | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Cops question mom after 7-y-o found dead behind house

Loop Lens: Highlights from Heineken’s UCL Final watch party

Skeng’s ‘London’ is on Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s playlist

Caribshopper now shipping to customers in Canada

Zverev stops Alcaraz, reaches 2nd French Open semifinal in a row

British star Reece Prescod beats Yohan Blake in Ostrava

Activity to avoid food wastage becomes thriving family business

#TravelTuesdays: Lutan Fyah talks gun assault in Africa!

11 witnesses missing? Cops search for St Ann citizens for June 1 case

$298m paint job: Upgrade coming for the city, urban spaces

Tuesday May 31

26?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

17 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The St James police have taken the mother of a seven-year-old boy into custody for questioning in connection with his death after he was found behind their house on Tuesday morning.

The child reportedly had a wound to the face that appeared to have been inflicted with a blunt instrument.

The police say they are probing the mattrer to determine the cause of the child’s death.

According to the police, the woman, who lives in Johnson Common, Bickersteth, St James, said when she arrived home on Monday evening she did not see her son.

The police, however, said she did not report him missing.

Then, on Tuesday, she reported that her lifeless son was discovered behind their house Tuesday morning.

The Cambridge police are investigating.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Cops question mom after 7-y-o found dead behind house

Lifestyle

Loop Lens: Highlights from Heineken’s UCL Final watch party

Entertainment

Skeng’s ‘London’ is on Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s playlist

More From

Entertainment

Jamaican among cast members of ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’

Former Miss Jamaica Universe contestant Lesa ‘Milan’ Hall is among the cast members of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’, the American reality show’s first international franchise from Bravo TV.
S

Sport

See also

Fraser-Pryce wins 200m at Prefontaine Classic

Defending World 100 metres champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica beat American Britanny Brown in the 200m at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.
Fraser-Pryce clo

Sport

Thompson-Herah beats Sha’Carri Richardson at Prefontaine Classic

Reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women’s 100m at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday on the same track that will host the athletics World Championships in

Jamaica News

PM ‘surprised’ that gangs establishing presence in deep rural areas

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has decried the migration of criminals to deep-rural areas, especially in rural St Elizabeth, where they are terrorising citizens and establishing their presence in sever

Sport

British star Reece Prescod beats Yohan Blake in Ostrava

Jamaica’s 2011 world champion Yohan Blake and Tokyo Olympic fifth-place finisher Candice McLeod had to settle for second-place finishes at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic on Tuesda

Jamaica News

Portmore man said to be political activist gunned down

A 53-year-old Portmore man, who is said to be a political activist, was on Sunday night gunned down in Bayside, Portmore, St Catherine.
He has been identified as Wayne Baldie of a West Bay, Portmor

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols