Cops question mom after 7-y-o found dead behind house | Loop Jamaica

The St James police have taken the mother of a seven-year-old boy into custody for questioning in connection with his death after he was found behind their house on Tuesday morning.

The child reportedly had a wound to the face that appeared to have been inflicted with a blunt instrument.

The police say they are probing the mattrer to determine the cause of the child’s death.

According to the police, the woman, who lives in Johnson Common, Bickersteth, St James, said when she arrived home on Monday evening she did not see her son.

The police, however, said she did not report him missing.

Then, on Tuesday, she reported that her lifeless son was discovered behind their house Tuesday morning.

The Cambridge police are investigating.