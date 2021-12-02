Cops re-issue safety tips for persons traveling on the road | Loop Jamaica

The police are reminding the public to exercise caution when taking public transportation.

Members of the public are also reminded to staying in contact with relatives and friends and provide information to them that can assist them in locating you quickly if something goes awry.

? It is important to remember the license plate number, colourand make of the vehicle you are boarding.

? Always let someone you trust know when you board a taxi and share your live location with them. Keep your location on on your smartphones.

? Be wary of drivers who ask to divert from the planned routes.

? Taxi drivers are also advised to note unusual vehicles or persons on their routes or activities between passengers and unfamiliar operators.

? In addition, taxi drivers are also being warned to look out for criminals who pose as genuine passengers.

Report any suspicious activities you may observe involving vehicles or persons and do not hesitate to dial Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station if you think you,or someone else, might be in danger.