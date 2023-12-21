Cops release images of escapees amid manhunt Loop Jamaica

A manhunt is now under way to recapture seven inmates who were discovered missing from the Oracabessa Police Station during a routine cell check on Thursday morning.

The cell check was conducted at approximately 6am, the police said.

Preliminary reports from the police are that the inmates managed to escape from custody by cutting through a ventilation grille.

The escapees, who were in custody for serious crimes, including murder and aggravated robbery, are now subjects of an intense manhunt.They are:

24-year-old Tray Walker of Claremont, St Ann, who was charged with rape;25-year-old Jahmala Vernon of Boscobel, St Mary, who was charged with robbery;22-year-old Phillip Williams of Belfield, St Mary, who was charged with shooting with intent;22-year-old Linton Bailey of Jacks River, St Mary, who was charged with shooting;26-year-old Lashawn Davidson of Jacks River, St Mary, who was charged with shooting;21-year-old Nolando Atkenson of Pimento Walk, St Ann, and Boscobel, St Mary, who was charged with robbery; and28-year-old Gaveen Hurd of Stony Hill, St Andrew, and Enfield, St Mary, who was charged with murder.

Additionally, anyone with information that can assist in locating them is being asked to contact the Oracabessa Police at 726-0698, Crime Stop at 311, the JCF tip line at 811 or the nearest police station.