Cops release safety tips for motorists to reduce road accidents Loop Jamaica

The police have released a number of safety tips for drivers as part of efforts to reduce the number of accidents on the nation’s roads.

Ensure your vehicle is roadworthy. Ensure your vehicle is maintained by a certified mechanic regularly. If you observe any defects, do not drive the vehicle. Call your mechanic immediately. It is better to be safe than sorry.

Use your safety equipment. Motorcyclists and your pillions are encouraged to wear protective gear, including a safety helmet. Drivers of motor cars are to wear your seatbelts and encourage your passengers to do the same.

Slow down. Speeding is one of the lead causes of fatal collisions in Jamaica. The faster you drive, the less control you have over your vehicle, so you may not be able to brake or swerve in time to avoid a collision or hitting a pedestrian.

Be extra careful during bad weather. If you’re driving through fog or heavy rain, the simplest thing to do is cut your speed. Also, maintain extra space between you and the car ahead, and be especially careful when negotiating curves. Practice defensive driving. Maintain a safe distance between your car and the one in front of you; drive within the speed limit; yield to other vehicles, even if you technically have the right of way, and remain calm in the face of frustrating traffic issues.

Avoid Distractions. Cellular phone usage is still a common practice among drivers. It slows down your reaction time and compromises your driving decision. Put away your cellular phones; check those messages when you get to your destination.

Do not drink and drive. Alcohol consumption impairs your reaction time and vision, which increases your chances of being involved in an accident. Do the right thing; have a designated driver if you plan to get ‘tipsy’.