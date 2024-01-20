Cops renew call for wanted man who ‘attacked and chopped’ girlfriend, Loop Jamaica

The Manchester Police have named 30-year-old Romaine Powell otherwise called ‘Romie’ or ‘Biggs’ of Top Hill district, Kendal, Manchester as wanted after he attempted to murder his ex-girlfriend on Caledonia Road in the parish on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Reports are that at about 10:00 pm., the woman was at work when she was pounced upon by Powell who was armed with a machete. He subsequently used the machete to chop her several times before escaping into the area.

The Police were alerted and she was taken to the hospital where she was admitted in serious condition.

The Mandeville CIB is urging Powell to turn himself over to the police immediately.

Meanwhile, the police are asking anyone with information that can assist them with their investigations to contact them at 876-962-2832, Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311, the NIB Tip Line at 811 or the nearest police station.