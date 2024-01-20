Cops renew call for wanted man who ‘attacked and chopped’ girlfriend, Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cops renew call for wanted man who ‘attacked and chopped’ girlfriend, Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Cops renew call for wanted man who ‘attacked and chopped’ girlfriend,

Another prisoner who was on the run recaptured

‘Nothing personal’ says Cousins regarding plans to replace Purcell

PNP Women’s Movement condemns brutal murder of Melissa Silvera

Danielle Williams shares words of wisdom with Queen’s School students

Senegal coach released from hospital following health scare

Jackson, Watson crowned 2023 Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year

11 crashes, 12 dead in first two weeks of New Year

Arsenal end 3-game losing streak with 5-0 win over Palace

‘Contract killer’ linked to multiple murders cut down by cops

Saturday Jan 20

21°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

49 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Manchester Police have named 30-year-old Romaine Powell otherwise called ‘Romie’ or ‘Biggs’ of Top Hill district, Kendal, Manchester as wanted after he attempted to murder his ex-girlfriend on Caledonia Road in the parish on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Reports are that at about 10:00 pm., the woman was at work when she was pounced upon by Powell who was armed with a machete. He subsequently used the machete to chop her several times before escaping into the area.

The Police were alerted and she was taken to the hospital where she was admitted in serious condition.

The Mandeville CIB is urging Powell to turn himself over to the police immediately.

Meanwhile, the police are asking anyone with information that can assist them with their investigations to contact them at 876-962-2832, Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311, the NIB Tip Line at 811 or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Cops renew call for wanted man who ‘attacked and chopped’ girlfriend,

Jamaica News

Another prisoner who was on the run recaptured

Jamaica News

‘Nothing personal’ says Cousins regarding plans to replace Purcell

More From

Entertainment

‘I Man Born Yah’ singer Pluto Shervington has died

Tributes flowing for late entertainer

Sport

Jackson, Watson crowned 2023 Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year

World champions Shericka Jackson and Antonio Watson were named the 2023 RJRGLEANER Sports Foundation’s National Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year, respectively, during a ceremony held at The Jamai

See also

Jamaica News

Former MP, Jolyan Silvera charged with murder

Probe regarding wife’s death intensifies

Jamaica News

Former MP Jolyan Silvera in custody as suspect in wife’s murder

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for St Mary Western, Jolyan Silvera, who represented the People’s National Party (PNP), has been arrested as a suspect in the murder of his wife, Melissa.
Head of t

Jamaica News

Large cache of rifles seized by Clarendon police

The operator of an unregistered security company is among three men who have been taken into custody by the Clarendon police in connection with the seizure of 12 rifles and 13 board guns on a property

Jamaica News

‘None of that!’ PM tells gangsters eyeing ‘big, fat contracts to come’

… issues stern warning ahead of Spanish Town Hospital renovation

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols