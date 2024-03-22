Cops renew calls for patrons to follow security guidelines at ‘Champs’ Loop Jamaica

Cops renew calls for patrons to follow security guidelines at 'Champs' Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The police have renewed their calls for patrons who will be attending the Inter-Secondary School Sports Association (ISSA) Boys’ and Girls’ Championships, which is being held at the National Stadium from Tuesday, March 19 to Saturday, March 23, of the following restrictions.

“No firearms, knives, ice picks, machetes, fire crackers, aerosol sprays, large igloos, glass bottles, lighters, frozen water or drinks, drugs, alcohol and umbrellas with pointed tips will be allowed inside the venue,” the police said in a release on Saturday.

Additionally, no smoking will be allowed inside and persons found in breach may be asked to leave the stadium. Also, the walk-ways should be kept clear at all times in cases of emergency and there will be a no re-entry policy.

Licensed firearm holders are advised to make alternative arrangements for the safekeeping of their firearms, as no provisions will be made at the venue or at the Stadium Police Station.

Patrons are also reminded that all persons entering the stadium will be subject to search. Meanwhile, vendors are being warned that vending will not be tolerated outside thedesignated areas.

Let’s make this year’s championship a success by complying with the protocols established.

