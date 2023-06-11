Cops reportedly find drill converted into a gun at home of St Ann men Loop Jamaica

Two men have been charged for breaches of the Firearms Act following a police operation in St Ann on Tuesday, June 6.

Charged with conversion to a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition are:

22-year -old Adrian White of Bel Air, Phase 2 in Runaway Bay, St Ann and Demar Ellis, otherwise called ‘Lokka’, an electrician of Heritage district in Manchester and Bel Air Phase 2 in St Ann

Reports are that about 9pm, the police signalled White, who was the driver of a Nissan AD Wagon motorcar, to stop and he complied.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and two 9mm spent casings were found in the driver’s door.

A secondary search was conducted at White and Ellis’ home, which reportedly yielded a Channellock Rapid Fire Drill that had been converted into a gun.

The weapon was found in a bedroom at the premises.

The men were subsequently charged with the seizure.

Their court date is being finalised.