Cops return to where 8-y-o Danielle Rowe was found Loop Jamaica

Cops return to where 8-y-o Danielle Rowe was found
4 hrs ago

Cops return to where 8-y-o Danielle Rowe was found

Investigators today returned to the scene on Roosevelt Avenue in St Andrew where an injured eight-year-old Danielle Rowe was last Thursday found with her throat slashed.

She died two days later.

As they searched for additional clues at the location, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of crime, Fitz Bailey, appealed to motorists who may have been in the area on June 8 between 4pm and 5pm to check their dash cam footage for any sightings of a woman walking with young Danielle.

The woman was seen on closed-circuit television footage with Danielle in the area near where the girl was found.

DCP Bailey said the woman, who the police this week identified as a person of interest and released an image of her that was developed using an electronic facial identification technique, was wearing a multicoloured top and blue knickers or denim.

The woman is of brown complexion, slim build, about 178 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall, and appears to be in her early thirties.

Danielle was abducted on June 8 from Braeton Primary and Infant School in Portmore, St Catherine, and was found by a member of the Jamaica Defence Force on Roosevelt Avenue.

Her throat had been slashed.

She was taken to hospital, where she succumbed on June 10.

