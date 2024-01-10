Cops reviewing CCTV footage in Hope Road shooting Loop Jamaica

Two men were injured by gunfire during an assault by assailants on a motorcycle early Thursday on Hope Road in St Andrew, in the vicinity Jamaica House.

The incident reportedly occurred about 3:01am.

Reports from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) are that cops assigned to the Jamaica House Security Post responded to explosions heard during what is believed to have been a robbery in progress, which was reportedly interrupted following the response of the police at 3:02am.

The incident was reported to the Police Emergency Communication Centre (PECC), which dispatched a patrol team from St Andrew Central Division.

The JCF said that team arrived at the location at 3:16am, seven minutes after being dispatched.

Upon arrival at the scene, one of the victims was assisted by the police into a private vehicle and promptly taken to the hospital, while the other – who fled the scene during the shooting – was found shortly thereafter and also received emergency medical care.

At 4:11am, contacts were made with investigators at the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), who were also required to process the scene on account of the police responding to the robbery.

INDECOM commenced their independent investigation at the scene at 6:13am. The JCF said it is rigorously pursuing all leads.

Investigators have secured CCTV footage that may be pivotal to the investigation.

The JCF emphasised the rapid response and comprehensive action taken by all its units involved, demonstrating our commitment to public safety and our responsiveness to criminal activities.

Victim support and investigative procedures were initiated immediately, following protocol to ensure the well-being of the victims and the integrity of the crime scene, the police said.

Victim details and the current state of their health have been provided to the families, and necessary support systems are in place for their recovery.

The JCF also assured the public that maintaining law and order is their utmost priority.

“We are dedicated to serving the people of Jamaica with diligence and resolve. We ask anyone with information related to the incident to come forward as we work to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the police said on Thursday afternoon.