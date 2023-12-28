Cops roll out strict road rules for Fireworks on the Waterfront Loop Jamaica

The Police are advising of the following traffic changes in preparation and hosting of the annual Fireworks on the Waterfront, Downtown, Kingston which will be hosted by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) on Sunday, December 31.

At 4:00 pm on Sunday, December 31, the following intersections including Port Royal Street will be closed:Church StreetKing StreetOrange StreetPrincess StreetWest StreetPechon StreetOcean Boulevard

Two Way Traffic will however be permitted as follows to facilitate entrance and exit to and from parking areas only, from the:

The intersection of Church Street and Port Royal Street to JCC Multi-Storey Car ParkThe intersection of Orange Street and Port Royal Street to Orange Street Multi-Storey CarParkThe intersection of Princess Street and Port Royal Street to Digicel Car ParkThe intersection of West Street and Port Royal Street to West Street Car Park

The UDC officials in a release stated that they will be enacting a Park and Ride system where transportation will be provided to andfrom the venue. The Parking and shuttle locations are Heroes Circle transported to the Bank of Nova Scotia.

Persons are being advised to follow the said instructions and park in the established areas as vehicles found outside these areas creating obstruction may be towed.

Patrons are also being advised that

No large backpacks will be allowed within the area. All persons exiting and entering the venue will be subject to a detailed search.Some areas will have strict access control and as such no firearms will be allowed into the venue. It is a criminal offense to leave one’s firearm in a negligent manner that may/result in it being stolen, a release from the UDC stated.

Special advisory for the Palisadoes main road

During the staging of the annual Fireworks on the Waterfront, hundreds of persons usually converge along the Palisadoes main road to view the fireworks.

This often leads to traffic congestion and disruption to the traffic flow along that corridor. To mitigate against this risk, the police will implement the following measures:

No Parking will be allowed along the right side of the Norman Manley Highway leading to the airport (from the Harbour View Roundabout to the Airport R/About) between the hours of 5:00 pm and 12:00 midnight.

2. Controlled parking will be at designated locations on the left side ONLY. There will be noparking in the vicinity of where the cables are located.

3. No Vending will be allowed along the strip.

There will be strict enforcement of the Road Traffic Act.

Motorists are being asked to comply with the instructions of the Police.