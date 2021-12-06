Cops run in on K party in Portmore | Loop Jamaica

Cops run in on K party in Portmore
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Breaking News

Cops run in on K party in Portmore

Jamaica News

Zoom in on persons advertising orgy filled parties via social media

Loop News

Police have launched an investigation into a practice where ‘ladies of the night’ are now engaging in the practice of using social media to promote parties that involves the offering of sexual favors for money to customers.

Police said the latest event of that nature was reportedly held in a section of Portmore on Sunday.

Police said a team of officers visited the party location and one woman said to be the promoter was taken into custody and warned against holding such event as no such permit was granted by local authorities.

Reports are that the event was first organised and advertised to be held in the Waterford section of the ‘sunshine city’ but was later relocated to Back Road section of Portmore.

Police said they got information on the event which went viral on Twitter and later went to the location where the promoter was seen decorating and preparing.

Police said in a video on social media a female was seen advertising ‘sexual combos’ for various prices.

Police said they have been hearing about these types of parties for sometime Nd would have been carrying out several operations to clamp down on such events.

