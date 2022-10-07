Cops save intended murder victim, arrest three and seize two guns Loop Jamaica

There was a major success for Operation Relentless II on Thursday, the police are reporting.

In a release, the constabulary said a police team saved an intended murder victim, arrested three would-be killers and seized two firearms in a high-stakes incident that unfolded at a primary school in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime, Fitz Bailey, explained that the three men now in custody are allegedly aligned to a particular faction of the Clansman Gang.

Bailey also said one of the men was out on bail, having been charged with murder in relation to an incident in Clarendon some years ago.

In commenting on the incident on Thursday, Bailey said: “These types of crimes cannot be seen as normal, routine criminal activities… this is organised crime. This is crime to cause the population to retreat and surrender.”

He added that the intended perpetrators were focussed not only on committing murder, but also creating mayhem and instil fear and panic among bystanders.

“They were not concerned about the psychological impact on the students that their actions would have created,” the senior cop said.

Bailey gave an assurance that the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will remain steadfast in its duty to keep the people of Jamaica safe.

“The JCF is committed to pursuing these types of individuals who are willing to hurt and harm our children and law-abiding citizens,” he said.

A Glock 9mm pistol, a Taurus pistol and 23 rounds of ammunition were seized in the incident.

The crime chief said the identities of the men who were arrested are being withheld while detectives conduct additional investigation.